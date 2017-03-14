Airtel launches 4G service in Jammu & Kashmir

India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel today launched its 4G services in Jammu & Kashmir. With this, its 4G services are now available in all the 22 telecom circles of the country.

Commenting on the launch, Raveendra Desai, COO  J&K, Bharti Airtel said, "We are pleased to launch our 4G services in the state of Jammu & Kashmir and look forward to delighting customers with best in class services on India's best smartphone network. We invite customers to avail the exciting data offers and get on to the digital superhighway. We remain committed to the Governments digital vision for the State and will continue to invest in expanding our services."

SEE ALSO: Do you know what the Spectrum and Spectrum Auction mean?

The 4G services are available at 3G prices. Customers can upgrade to 4G SIM for free and choose from a range of exciting Prepaid and Postpaid plans that offer generous dollops of high-speed data.

The service will allow customers to experience HD video streaming, fast uploading and downloading of movies, music, and images.

Recently, Ookla the global leader in broadband testing and web-based network diagnostic applications has rated the company as India's fastest mobile network.

Currently, the services are available in 25 towns/locations across the Jammu region ie. Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, Kathua, Katra, Samba, Udhampur, Reasi, Rehambal, Bari Brahamana, Billawar, Ghomanhasan, Miran Sahib, Misriwala, Raipur Domana, Bashohli, Hiranagar, Rajauri, Sunderbani, Thanamandi, Jyotipuram, Talwara, Badlirakh, Garnai and Vaishno Devi.

It also plans to expand its 4G footprint to over 100 towns across Jammu & Kashmir. Airtel 4G has been rolled out in J&K using FD LTE technology in the 1800 MHz band.