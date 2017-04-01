Airtel launches 4G services in Kashmir

India's largest telecom service provider, Bharti Airtel has launched its services in 4G services in 22 towns across the Kashmir valley.

Customers in Kashmir can now enjoy 4G across a range of smart devices including 4G compatible smartphones and hotspots. Airtel 4G will allow customers to experience uninterrupted HD video streaming, superfast uploading and downloading of movies, music, and images. Airtel 4G services are available at 3G prices," the company said in a statement.

"The customers can upgrade to 4G sim for free and choose from a range of prepaid and postpaid plans that offer generous dollops of high-speed data," it added.

Commenting on the announcement, Raveendra Desai, COO - J&K, Bharti Airtel said, ""We are pleased to announce the launch of our 4G services in Kashmir that will enable customers in the valley to get on the digital highway. We remain committed to the Government's digital vision for the State and will continue to invest in expanding our services."

Airtel 4G is now available in 61 towns across Jammu & Kashmir (22 towns in Kashmir and 39 towns in Jammu). Airtel 4G has been rolled out in Jammu & Kashmir using FD-LTE technology in the 1800 MHz band and the company plans to expand its 4G footprint to over 100 towns across the state.

As part of Project Leap, Airtel has been deploying state-of-the-art technology solutions for better indoor coverage and network optimization; overhauling legacy networks with new equipment and making investments in additional spectrum and fiber to significantly improving its network capabilities across the country since last year.

Airtel 4G is now available in following towns across Jammu & Kashmir:

In Kashmir - Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Achhabal, Badgam, Boniyar, Khansahib, Lar, Lasjan, Lethpora, Mattan, Rafiabad, Shangus, Trehgam, Veesu, Verinag, Pattan, Awantipora, Bijbehara, Sonawari, Chadura, and Pampora.

In Jammu - Batote, Bhimber Gali, Langdale, Manwal, Mendhar, Nowshehra, R.S Pura, Ram Nagar, Surankote, Thathi, Vijay Pur, Doda, Banihal. Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, Kathua, Katra, Samba, Udhampur, Reasi, Rehambal, Bari Brahamana, Billawar, Ghomanhasan, Miran Sahib, Misriwala, Raipur Domana, Bashohli, Hiranagar, Rajauri, Sunderbani, Thanamandi, Jyotipuram, Talwara, Badlirakh, Garnai and Vaishno Devi.