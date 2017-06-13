Airtel launches Digital Care for prepaid customers of Mumbai

India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel today launched its new Digital Care platform in Marathi & Hindi which will make the platform more accessible for Airtel prepaid mobile customers across Mumbai.

Sameer Batra, Chief Executive Officer - Mumbai, Bharti Airtel Ltd said, "Our innovative digital self-help portal *121# is already popular among our pre-paid customers in its existing form, due to its ease of use. With the introduction of Marathi and Hindi language options, this service will not only delight our customers with its simplicity but will also enhance the overall experience of our prepaid customers in Mumbai."

Batra says that "we are proud of this innovation, which is aimed at making basic information easily available to our customers. The increasing penetration of mobile devices with regional language support will accelerate the adoption of this platform."

The company says that *121# Digital Care facility is completely free of cost and does not require a data connection. It can be accessed via all smartphones and feature phones with regional language support.

"Airtel has over 275 million mobile customers across India, of which approx. 93.7 percent are prepaid," the company added.