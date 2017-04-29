Airtel launches new ad campaign

To communicate why smartphones are only smart as the network, India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel has rolled out a new campaign today.

The ad is conceived by Taproot Dentsu and will run across all national TV channels with a strong presence in Digital & Retail media.

Rajiv Mathrani, Chief Brand Officer, Bharti Airtel said, "A digital lifestyle enabled by smartphones is fast becoming the new normal and customers look to do more and more with their devices. At Airtel, we have invested in world-class technology to build a future-ready smartphone network that allows customers to do that much more with their smartphones. And what better way to showcase the endless possibilities of a smartphone on the Airtel network than through the limitless imagination of kids."

Agnello Dias of Taproot Dentsu added "Airtel always comes across as a future-ready mobile network as it constantly innovates and pushes the envelope. We thought there was a strong parallel in what a mobile network like Airtel can help smartphone users achieve and the innocent imagination of a child's expectations from the world of tomorrow. So Airtel & Kids was an apt fit."

The company says that the new campaign stand out is its fresh brand tonality and innovative approach to communicating.

The new ad will also highlight Airtel's smartphone solution such as Airtel Secure which protects Smartphones round the clock against any kind of Accidental /Liquid damage. It also provides mobile Anti-Virus which comes with malware protection, anti-theft feature & web protection tools. There is also a facility for cloud back of up to 2GB data, Movies, Games, Music, and Payment Bank.

The company offers 4G/3G services in all 22 telecom circles of India to deliver a seamless smartphone experience. The Company has committed an investment of Rs 60,000 crores under Project Leap, its nationwide network transformation program, to build a future-ready telecom network.

Airtel also has been rated as India's fastest mobile network by global leaders in speed testing like Ookla and OpenSignal.