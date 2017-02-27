Airtel may scrap domestic roaming charges soon

According to a person familiar with the matter, India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel is planning to scrap domestic roaming charges.

"The company is all set to offer free incoming calls/SMSes on national roaming and there will be no premium on outgoing calls," the person told ET, adding further that there will be no additional data charges on national roaming.

Airtel is also planning to help consumers who travel outside the country by simplifying activation and billing but the company declined to comment on the same.

This move will benefit its 268 million mobile customers. The offer comes soon after Reliance Jio's introduction of new pricing plan, which also includes free domestic voice calls to any network.

Last year in October, country's second largest telecom service provider, Vodafone announced free roaming on incoming calls to its network, while the roaming charges on both outgoing calls and on data usage continued to apply to its customers.

Airtel has reported a 55 percent drop in its net profit in the December quarter, the company had posted its worst report in four years, while Idea posted its first ever net loss since its listing in 2007.

