Airtel moves TDSAT against Jio for delay in withdrawing 'Summer Surprise' offer

Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel has moved to Telecom Dispute Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) against Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio for the delay while withdrawing its three months 'Summer Surprise' offer, even after Telecom Regulator Authority of India (TRAI) asked to pull back on April 6.

"The interim application by Airtel pertains to the Summer Surprise offer of Reliance Jio under which it was giving free data and voice under the Rs. 303 plan," according to a report in PTI.

The report said the matter was briefly heard by TDSAT on Thursday and the next hearing will be on April 20, along with the main petition, in which Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular have challenged a TRAI order that allowed free 4G service offers of Jio beyond the stipulated 90 days.

In a recent past, Telecom Regulatory Authority had advised the operator to withdraw its new offer in which the company was offering free services for three months as 'complimentary' at Rs. 303.

SEE ALSO: Jio's Dhan Dhana effect: Idea may offer similar plans like Airtel

After that, the company has also issued a press statement in which it says that "TRAI has advised Jio to withdraw the 3 months complimentary benefits of JIO SUMMER SURPRISE". Adding that "it is fully complying with the regulator's advice. The offer will be withdrawn over the next few days."

The company also said that all customers who have subscribed to JIO Summer Surprise offer prior to its discontinuation will remain eligible for the offer.

However, the company has officially announced the withdrawal of 'Summer Surprise' offer on April 11, while launching its new plan ' Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan' in which Jio's has introduced two new plans.