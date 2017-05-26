Airtel offering 1000 GB data free

India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel is now offering 1000 GB free data to its home broadband users in Delhi/ NCR for 1 year.

The company is offering five different plans which start from Rs 899 to Rs 1799.

In a recent past, the company has announced new plans in which Airtel is offering up to 100 percent more high-speed data benefits within the same monthly rentals.

For instance, the Rs.899 plan in Delhi now offers 60 GB high-speed data compared to 30 GB earlier, while the Rs.1099 plan will now offer 90 GB of high-speed data compared to 50 GB earlier. The Rs.1299 plan now offers 125 GB compared to 75 GB and the Rs.1499 plan offers 160 GB compared to 100 GB. Similar large increments in data benefits have been effected at every price point in every city with unlimited calling to any network available across all plans.

Airtel said "in-home high-speed data consumption in India is increasing exponentially with customers looking to stream HD/4K content, download the heavy file across a variety of connected devices like smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs, Internet TV solutions, and security solutions etc. Fixed broadband (Wi-Fi) continues to be the preferred mode of high-speed data delivery given its consistent speeds and in the near future will also enable the IoT to play for homes with connected appliances and much more. "

The company added that to serve this growing demand and enable a seamless high-speed data experience in a multi-device environment, Airtel has built a future-ready network and introduced 'V-Fiber' that delivers consistently superfast broadband speeds of up to 100 Mbps to homes. The 'V-Fiber' high-speed broadband experience is available to customers within the same plan rentals and requires only a quick modem switch.

