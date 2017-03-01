Airtel offers 14GB 4G data at just Rs. 145; per GB cost same as Jio Prime

Reliance Jio Prime subscription debuts today and you can subscribe to the same until March 31 paying Rs. 99 for a year. On enrolling to this service, you can enjoy 1GB 4G data at just Rs. 10 everyday by paying Rs. 303 per month.

To counterfeit Jio, Airtel has come up with an interesting plan priced at Rs. 145. The highlight of this plan is it offers one GB of 4G data at almost the same cost as Jio Prime. Going by the new plan, which is the cheapest that Airtel has ever offers, on recharging for Rs. 145, you get 14GB of 3G or 4G data. Eventually, you pay around Rs. 10 for each GB of data, which matches the cost of Jio Prime data.

The additional benefit of this pack is the unlimited on-net calls. If you want to make unlimited calls to all the networks, then you need to a recharge of Rs. 349. The latter offers unlimited calls to any network and 14GB 3G or 4G data as well.

Notably, both the Rs. 145 and Rs. 349 packs have a daily cap of 0.5GB of data similar to 1GB data cap on Jio Prime. Similar to the Reliance Jio Prime subscription, the data limit per day cannot be compiled and used later as the limit will be exhausted irrespective of whether you use it or not.