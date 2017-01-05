Airtel Offers 3GB Free 4G Data/Month for a Year, But It Isn't Really Free

Lately, Bharti Airtel came up with an aggressive 4G offer. Well, the leading service provider announced that it will offer 3GB of 4G data for free per month for up to a year. Notably, this offer is applicable to those users who switch to the Airtel 4G service for the first time.

New customers choosing the Airtel 4G service can avail this offer that gives them 3GB of 4G data for free per month for a year. The existing Airtel users can get this offer if they upgrade to a new 4G smartphone. This promotional offer will end on February 28, 2017.

Also Read: Google To make Digital Payments Easier For Indian Users

Users can enjoy free 3GB data every month till the end of this year and it is applicable only on select postpaid and prepaid plans. The free data will be added to the benefits that the pack or plan comes bundled with.

To your surprise, there is a catch in this offer. Airtel claims to offer free 3GB of 4G data to the users every month, but it is actually not free. Despite the fact that it isn't free, this offer is a good one for those seeking extra GB without spending a lot.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge Receive Security Update

To avail this offer, prepaid users need to recharge for Rs. 345 to get 1GB 4G data and get 3GB additional 4G data for free. On the whole, they will get 4GB data for Rs. 345 per month.

As mentioned above, this is a good offer, but if you are not a person who doesn't need more than 1GB of data per month, then its better you stick onto the regular recharge packs that will cost you less than Rs. 345 for 1GB. On the other hand, those who consume a lot of data will consider this offer as a boon.