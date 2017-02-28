Airtel offers unlimited on-net calls at Rs. 149/month

Mukesh Ambani-headed company, Reliance Jio brings in new Jio Prime Subscription Plan for its users. The plan will commence after the existing Happy New Year offer ends on March 31.

Ever since the birth of Reliance Jio back in September 2016, it has stirred the entire smartphone space massively. To counter Reliance Jio, other telecom giants especially the major ones like Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, RComm and others tried to roll out attractive tariff plans to retain their customers from shifting to Jio.

Soon after Reliance Jio Prime Plan was unveiled, the telcos started to gear up to bringing in better tariff plans to counter attack Reliance Jio and its services. In the wake of doing so, Bharti Airtel now comes up with two new tariff plans.

The first one offers unlimited voice calls and 14GB of 3G/4G data for a month, at just Rs. 149. However, the second plan offers unlimited voice calls for a month across any network. Well, there's a catch. Both the data plans come with daily FUP of 0.5GB or 500MB.

On the other hand, when compared to Reliance Jio's new Prime Subscription Plan under which the user has to recharge with Rs. 99/year and with Rs. 303/ per month to enjoy 1GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, and other Jio services.