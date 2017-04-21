Airtel partners with 'Baahubali 2' launches 4G SIMs

India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel today announced its partnership with 'Baahubali 2' - The Conclusion' to roll out special products for the fans.

The company has launched a special 'Baahubali-2' 4G SIM with free 4G data benefits to enable customers to experience the epic drama on India's fastest mobile network.

"A range of Airtel 'Baahubali 2' products were unveiled by the upcoming film's star cast today to add to the excitement around the arrival of the one of the most anticipated films in the country," Airtel said in a statement.

Raj Pudipeddi, Director - Consumer Business & Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said, "As India's largest and fastest mobile network, Airtel is thrilled to partner with 'Baahubali 2' to deliver an exciting experience to our customers. We invite Baahubali fans to get up close with the epic on their smartphones with Airtel and enjoy great content backed by a superior mobile broadband experience."

Venkatesh Vijayraghavan, CEO - Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Bharti Airtel added , "Customers can now also experience high speed data on the seamless Airtel Baahubali mobile broadband network to enjoy all the film content from the internet."

Vijayraghavan said, "customers can also enjoy our specially curated Wynk Music playlist, exclusive videos on Airtel Movies and much more apart from trying their luck at exciting online contests."

The company is also offering Wynk Music - the OTT music app from Airtel, will have the star cast of 'Baahubali -2' as 'Guest Editors' on the app and users can enjoy specially curated Playlists.

Airtel said that it will introduce an online engagement program across various digital platforms to bring the exciting world of Baahubali closer to its consumers.

Meanwhile the company is also launching an outdoor campaign will also be live soon making the movie and Airtel 4G come alive across customer touch points in the country.