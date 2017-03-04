Airtel plans to offer free data to postpaid users

India largest telecom service provider, Bharti Airtel is planning to give free data to its postpaid customers from 13th of this month as an 'Airtel Suprise', according to report by Telecom Talk.

"Gopal Vittal, CEO, Bharti Airtel sent out an email to all the postpaid users teasing that a surprise is on its way to celebrate the achievement of being named as the fastest mobile net work by Ookla," report said.

In a recent report by Ookla mentioned that Bharti Airtel offers the fastest network in the country, beating its near rivals like Reliance Jio or Vodafone.

TRAI has also mentioned the same in its report a few days ago and rated the company as the fastest connection in India.

The postpaid consumers can avail this offer by logging on to My Airtel app however the amount of free data that the telco will be giving is unknown.

The company has also recently announced new tariff plans i.e 1GB 4G data per day bundled with unlimited calls, to counter Reliance Jio.

Airtel has also revamped Rs. 145 tariff plan and now user will get unlimited Airtel to Airtel calls (local+national) and 2GB of data with a validity period of 28 days.