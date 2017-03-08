Airtel postpaid pack of Rs 150 may offer 1GB of daily data

After Jio launched its free services, other network services have started retaliating against them by providing exclusive offers to their users. Recently, Airtel announced a new Rs. 345 plan offering 1GB of data pack for its prepaid users.

Now, there is a rumor saying Airtel will launch an exciting offer this holi for its postpaid users. According to the sources, this new offer will come with 1GB of data everyday, valid for 28 days at Rs 150.

Also Read: Netflix partners with Airtel, Videocon d2h, Vodafone to make programs more accessible

Similar to the prepaid offer, 1GB of data is segmented into two parts. 500MB of data will be available during the day and the remaining 500MB will be available during night time. Lately, Airtel even revamped their myPlan Infinity postpaid plans with better data benifits.

Vodafone and Idea have also launched similar 1GB per day packs for pre-paid customers, wherein they are offering 1GB for the whole day and not as segments.

Gopal Vittal, CEO of Bharti Airtel has directed an email to all the postpaid users claiming that a surprise is on its way starting March 13. Though the offers are not mentioned in the mail, it could be the same offer highlighted here or some other free data which it offers frequently.

Airtel has been rated as India's fastest network by Ookla and the surprise mail is said to be the token of celebrating this recent achievement. This turns out to be a holi bonanza for all the postpaid users of Airtel.