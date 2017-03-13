Airtel offers up to 30GB free 4G data to postpaid users

Almost every telecom service provider is offering special discounts and freebies this Holi season. Now, it looks like it is time for Airtel to come up with its offer in order to compete with the other operators.

Earlier, the CEO of Bharti Airtel, Gopal Vittal, stated that the company will offer a surprise to its postpaid users on March 13. Going by the same, the company has started offering free 4G data for its postpaid subscribers via the MyAirtel app. To get this free data offer, the Airtel postpaid need to go to click on the banner stating claim offer as shown in the image above. Hold on, there is a catch.

Not all the postpaid users of Airtel will get the same amount of 4G data. Airtel gives up to 30GB free 4GB data for three months, which accounts to 10GB data per month. We at GizBot tried our luck with the MyAirtel app and we were fortunate enough to get 30GB free 4G data.

We have also received a confirmation SMS from Airtel stating that the free data has been credited to the specific Airtel postpaid number. The same reflects in the MyAirtel app's welcome screen too.

Undoubtedly, Bharti Airtel is introducing a lot of such free plans in order to compete with Reliance Jio and tackle the customers from choosing the Jio Prime membership. For the uninitiated, Airtel recently introduced the Rs. 145 and Rs. 345 plans in order to compete with the Jio Prime subscription with similar offers.