Airtel rated as India’s fastest network by Ookla

Bharti Airtel today said that it has been rated as India's fastest mobile network by broadband testing and network diagnostic application Ookla.

According to the data from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), average download speed on Bharti Airtel's mobile network was highest in January at 8.42 megabit per second (mbps) from 4.68mpbs in December, while the new entrant Reliance Jio's speed reduced by more than half to 8.34 mbps in January from 18.14 mbps peak speed in December.

Jai Puri, Director - Operations (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel said "At Airtel, our constant endeavour is to provide the best possible experience for our customers. We are delighted to receive this recognition from a global leader like Ookla and it is yet another validation of our efforts to build a world-class smartphone network."

"We are pleased to acknowledge Airtel as India's Fastest Mobile Network for 2016. This award recognizes Airtel's commitment to delivering fast speeds and a strong network to their customers across India." Jamie Steven, COO at Speedtest by Ookla.

Ookla's findings are based on analysis of millions of internet speed tests logged on 'modern devices' by mobile customers across India using its popular Speedtest app. The results include all mobile tests, regardless of connection technology.

The company says that it has been making significant investments towards building a 'future ready' network under Project Leap, which is its national network transformation initiative.