Airtel rolls out ‘Airtel Surprises’ for all home broadband customers

In order to mark the two million home broadband subscriber milestone, Bharti Airtel, India's largest telecommunications services provider, today has rolled out 'Airtel Surprises' for its home broadband customers.

To avail the offers of 'Airtel Surprises', customers have to just log on to www.airtel.in/broadbandsurprises and unlock their 'surprise'.

Airtel is offering its customers free additional data and content benefits within their existing plans. Moreover, with this free additional data from 'Airtel Surprises', customers will be able to add to their digital experience by doing much more online and enjoy exciting content curated by Airtel.

Likewise, existing Airtel home broadband customers will get free additional monthly data top-up with their broadband plans at no extra cost. Customers can also enjoy free access to Airtel Movies, which has a collection of over 10,000 popular Hollywood and Bollywood movies, premium TV shows across a host of genres.

Commentating on the rollout, Hemanth Kumar Guruswamy, CEO - Homes, Bharti Airtel (India) said, "We are happy to cross this milestone of 2 million customers, further consolidating our leadership as the second largest player in the fixed broadband sector in India. For us, our customers are at the heart of everything we do and therefore we are delighted to bring the latest 'Airtel Surprises' for them in celebration of our achievement and their trust on us. With these additional benefits our customers will be able to do much more with their existing plans."

While Airtel celebrates its two million customers, it seems that the company is continuing to strengthen its product offerings and service offerings. Also the company has recently launched its "V-Fiber" and has enabled its customers to enjoy broadband speeds of up to 100 Mbps. The serice is currently LIVE in Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bhopal and Indore.

