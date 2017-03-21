Airtel's Ookla speed test claims are misleading, says JIO

It seems like the ongoing spat between Reliance Jio and Airtel is not going to end soon as the former filed a complaint against the latter in Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI). Jio has complained against Airtel for claiming that it is the fastest network.

Jio states, "the claim of Airtel that it is India's fastest network is false, misleading and incorrect."

Jio has also sent a legal notice to Ookla, the broadband testing and network diagnostic application that has rated Airtel as India's fastest mobile network.

"The claim is being made by Airtel acting in mala fide manner in collusion with Ookla LLC, which profess to be experts in the domain space of testing mobile internet speed," say the media reports.

The company has further raised its objection to using words appearing in the advertisement " Officially The Fastest Network." As Ookla is a commercial enterprise and they do not have any accreditation from the Government and the word 'officially' is used only in the context of awards by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) or the Department of Telecommunications.

Meanwhile, Ookla has also issued a statement in which the broadband testing and network diagnostic application says that the company fully stands behind Airtel being named "India's Fastest Mobile Network".

"We are always improving how additional information is collected and analyzed through our Speedtest applications to allow Ookla to accurately reflect internet performance. We have taken dual SIM information into consideration and fully stand behind Airtel being named "India's Fastest Mobile Network". India is a dynamic market with a rapidly changing mobile landscape and we look forward to seeing how the market develops," says Jamie Steven, COO, Speedtest by Ookla.

"Airtel is one of the most trusted and admired brands in India. We also pride ourselves in maintaining the highest standards of governance and transparency and have been recognized by globally reputed institutions like Transparency International," says Airtel.

"Our latest advertising campaign is based on the findings by Ookla, the global leader in Speed test and internet diagnostics. Ookla's findings are based on rigorous and extensive testing across millions of devices and employ the best of data analytics," adds the company.

"We are rather amused by the allegations being made against our campaign. We believe that this is a deliberate attempt to malign our brand and misguide customers through a campaign of misinformation, which is something we now come across on a regular basis, in particular, on social media platforms," says Rajiv Mathrani, Chief Brand Officer, Bharti Airtel

However, as per Telecom Authority of India (TRAI), Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio Infocomm overtook Bharti Airtel by registering an average speed of 17.427Mbps in February 2017. With this, Jio has managed to beat Idea (12.216Mbps) Airtel (11.245Mbps), and Vodafone (8.337Mbps).