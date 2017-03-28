Airtel started the trial version of VoLTE

India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel is working on providing VoLTE support to its 4G users, according to report by 'TeleAnalysis'.

The report says that the telco is also in talks with many handset players. Additionally, the company has already started the trial version on various smartphone.

VoLTE stands for Voice over LTE and is a new protocol for transmitting voice data over the LTE network and the biggest advantage of VoLTE is that call quality is superior to 3G or 2G connections as far more data can be transferred over 4G than 2G or 3G.

As of now the new entrant, Reliance Jio is only offering VoLTE or voice over LTE networks in the country. The company has recently announced that it has reached its targeted 100 million subscribers.

Ever since the Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Jio has announced its services all incumbents telecom operators are trying to retain their users by offering new tariff plans.

Bharti Airtel has also announced a new 'Free Internet' offer in which the company is offering 30GB of free data for three months (10GB per month) to its postpaid customers. Users just need to click on the 'Claim Now' tab before March 31 to get 30GB of free data.

Interestingly, the company had earlier doubled monthly data for its 'my Infinity' plan users.

The company has been rated as India's fastest mobile network by broadband testing and network diagnostic application Ookla, which also leads the new war of words between the Airtel and Jio as the latter filed a complain in Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), for claiming that it is the fastest network.

It was also reported that India's second largest telecom service provider Vodafone is offering 24 GB data to its postpaid users. The users will get 8GB data as monthly installments for three months.

However, there is no official announcement by the company.