Airtel upgrades 4G network for a better experience

Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's largest telecommunications services provider, today rolled out an upgraded 4G network in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to deliver a superior mobile broadband experience to customers.



Airtel has deployed advanced 'Dual Carrier' technology using a combination of TD-LTE (in 2300 Mhz band) and FD-LTE (in 1800 Mhz) to significantly boost network capacity and spectrum efficiency. 20 Mhz of fresh 4G spectrum has been added to the Airtel network to supplement the existing 4G spectrum pool in the 1800 Mhz band.

Airtel's upgraded 4G network will enable higher data throughput rates and improved coverage, allowing customers to seamlessly stream and download high quality content on the move. It is also future ready with sufficient capacity to serve the exploding demand for high speed mobile data driven by growing smartphone penetration.

Venkatesh Vijayraghavan, CEO - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bharti Airtel said, "Today's launch is a major milestone for Airtel in the two Telugu states. Delivering a world-class network experience is at the core of our strategy and we are pleased to deliver a future ready 4G network to our customers in these two states. Given the explosive growth of high speed mobile data services and content consumed on mobiles, the addition of a second 4G carrier will significantly add to the experience of customers on our network. Airtel has also rolled out the widest 4G network in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with services now available in 160 towns. We remain committed to the digital vision of the state and invite customers to experience 4G on India's best smartphone network."

Airtel has been rated as India's fastest mobile network by Ookla - the global leader in broadband testing and web-based network diagnostic applications. This recognition, furthers cements Airtel's position as India's best smartphone network that consistently enables a superior online experience for customers.

To avail the complimentary 4G upgrade and to experience the state's first integrated FD and TD 4G mobile internet speeds like never before - existing Airtel customers with 4G ready mobile devices can walk into their nearest Airtel Store and switch to a 4G SIM or visit www.airtel.in/4g for more information.

In November 2015, Airtel commenced the implementation of its network transformation program - Project Leap. With a national investment of INR 60,000 Crores over the next three years, Airtel's "Project Leap" is a strategic company initiative aimed at perceptibly improving its network quality and delivering the best customer experience.