Airtel upgrades mobile network with “Dual Carrier” technology

As part of its ongoing network nationwide transformation initiative - Project Leap, Bharti Airtel, India's largest telecommunications services provider, today has rolled out an upgraded mobile network in Rajasthan.

As part of the network upgrade, Airtel has deployed state of the art 'Dual Carrier' technology to combine the spectrum capacities of two 5MHz carriers in the 2100 MHz band. Airtel is the first mobile operator to deploy 'Dual Carrier' in 3G technology in Rajasthan.

The highlight of 'Dual Carrier' technology deployment is that customers will be able to enjoy 4G like data speeds even when they are on the 3G.

The technology will also help in optimising the backend engagement between the network and mobile devices, enabling customers to enjoy extended battery life on their mobile devices. With this deployment, Airtel will now offer the widest 4G experience across Rajasthan.

SEE ALSO: Airtel Upgrades Mobile Network in Delhi-NCR With '4G-Like Speeds on 3G'

Commentating on the rollout Manoj Murali, CEO, Rajasthan, Bharti Airtel said, "The deployment of 'Dual Carrier' technology is yet another milestone for Airtel in Rajasthan that will help deliver a seamless 4G experience to our customers. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our valued customers for their cooperation during the network upgrade."

Airtel has over 19.9 million customers in the Rajasthan and offers 4G, 3G and 2G services in the state.

As part of Project Leap, Airtel has been deploying state-of-the-art technology solutions for better indoor coverage and network optimization; overhauling legacy networks with new equipment and making investments in additional spectrum and fiber to significantly improving its network capabilities across the country since last year.

-Press Release

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals