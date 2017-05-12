Airtel wins Aon Hewitt best employers 2017 awards

India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel today won the Aon Best Employer India 2017 award for its innovative people practices.

Srikanth Balachandran, Global Chief Human Resources Officer, Bharti Airtel said, "At Airtel, our people are the core of the organization and we are delighted to receive this recognition from Aon. This is a testament to the innovation we have undertaken on the people front, especially by leveraging technology to build a digital organization. I would like to thank the esteemed jury for recognizing our efforts and considering us worthy of this honour."

A total of 119 companies representing 14 key industries, cumulatively employing some 5,20,000 employees, participated in the 2017 Aon Best Employers India study. Global MNC Google did not participate. The Aon Best Employers programme is run in 12 markets -- Australia & New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand as well as the Middle-East.

The study was first conducted in Asia in 2001. The purpose is to gain insights into companies that are creating real competitive advantage through their staff to explore what makes a workplace of choice and identify the best employers in the region.

