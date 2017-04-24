All about Reliance Jio's Prime and non-Prime plans

As we reported earlier, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has launched new plan of Rs 9, 999 in which users will get 810GB data for 420 days (14 months), this offer is only for Prime users whereas non-Prime members will get 750GB 4G data for 360 days.

However, earlier there were no plans for postpaid users but now the company's website mentions about its new plans.

To recall, Reliance Jio has started its 4G services on September 5, 2016, with Jio Welcome offer which gave unlimited data, voice and video calls and messaging access for the first three months. After that, the Welcome Offer was replaced by the Happy New Year offer and gave same offers including free voice calls, video calling, messaging and data. The free services offered by the company were supposed to end on April 1, 2017.

But on March 31, 2017, the telco announced the new " Summer Surprise" offer for its JIO PRIME members in which the company offers three months free services to its Prime members if they make their first paid recharge prior to April 15 using Jio's Rs. 303 plan (or any higher value plan).

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has advised the company to withdraw the same but Jio has once again announced its new plan Dhan Dhana Dhan for its Prime and non-Prime members.

Here are the plans:

Prime Members/ Non Prime/ Prepaid

1) Jio's plan starts from Rs. 19 with a validity of 1 day and users will get 200MB, whereas non-Prime member will get only 100 MB data.

2) The second plan starts from Rs. 49 for 3 days along with 600MB data, non-Prime will get 300 MB data.

3) The company's third plan start from Rs. 96 in which users will get 7GB data with 1GB FUP per day for 7 days, however, a non-Prime member is getting 600 MB data.

4) Users can also recharge with Rs 149 which offers 2GB data, 300 messages both local, STD for 28 days and a non-Prime user will get 1GB data.

5) At Rs. 309, users will get 1GB data for 84 days and at Rs. 509 will give 2GB for 84 days which means 168GB, while non-Prime members will get 28GB and 56GB data respectively.

6) The company has also launched its pack at the high price ranging from Rs. 999 to Rs. 9,999. At Rs. 999, users will get 120GB for 120 days that means 1GB per day. At Rs. 1,999 users will get 185GB for 150 days, the Rs. 4,999 plan is offering 410GB for 240 days and at Rs. 9,999 subscribers will get 810GB for 420 days, non-Prime will get 60GB, 125GB, 350GB and 750 GB respectively.

SEE ALSO: New Jio offer: 810 GB data for 420 days for Prime members, 750 GB 4G data for 360 days for others

Postpaid

1) Jio's postpaid plan start from Rs. 309 in which users are getting 90GB data with FUP of 1GB per day for 3 months and in a subsequent cycle, it is offering 30GB data which means 1GB for 1 month.

2) At Rs. 509, user will get 180GB with 2GB FUP per day for 3 months in the first bill cycle and for the subsequent user will get 60GB data with the same FUP like 2GB per day FUP for 1 month.

3) The company is also offering the plan at Rs. 999, which will provide 180GB for 3 months in the first cycle with no FUP and a subsequent user will get 60GB with no FUP for 1 month.

However, the company's new plan under TRAI for review.