Another offer: Reliance Jio launches new 'My Vouchers' feature

If you think that Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio is done with the offers, then it's not over yet. Yes, you heard it right and we say this as the company has come up with a new feature in its My Jio app called 'My Vouchers'.

In this new feature, the company is offering two vouchers - Rs. 309 and Rs. 509 and the best part of this that you can buy recharge vouchers anytime and use it later. In fact, users can gift it to their family and friends too.

This is the first time that any telecom player is offering the plan like this.

Meanwhile, the company has started rolling out its Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) services at select locations in 6 cities - Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Surat and Vadodara and this service is expected to offer download speeds of at least 100 Mbps at affordable rates.

However, there is no such announcement by the company and not even the website is mentioning on the same.

We have also reported earlier that Jio which has launched JioFi 3 hotspot device last year is now planning to launch the new versions of the device at the same cost.'

To recall, Jio has introduced two new plans. Under the first plan, the JioFi router getting a Rs. 1,005 exchange offer in this the users can exchange their data card, dongle, router and in return they will get 4G data worth Rs. 2,010, but there is a catch as the user will be required to pay Rs. 1,999 with a mandatory first recharge of Rs. 408, which is Rs. 309 for the plan + Rs. 99 for the membership which ensures freebies for 84 days.

In the second plan, users will have to pay Rs. 1,999 for the JioFi and after the first recharge of Rs. 408, they will get data worth of Rs. 1,005. However, there is no need to submit your dongle under this offer. The company added that post expiry of Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer period, Customers who availed the dongle exchange offer will get free 4G Data worth up to Rs. 2,010 (10 vouchers worth Rs. 201/- each).