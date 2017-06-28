Apple acquires German augmented reality company SensoMotoric

Reports are that Apple has acquired a German eye-tracking and augmented reality company, SensoMotoric. Apple has not yet disclosed how much it spent to acquire SensoMotoric.



The company was established in 1991. It has been involved majorly in building eye-tracking hardware and software for industrial and commercial use. SensoMotoric believes that its work in the past years can be deployed in several fields including clinical research, neuroscience, augmented reality and virtual reality.

Apple did not publicize the acquisition and when asked replied with a blatant response, "Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans."

Also Apple acquired SensoMotoric through a shell corporation named Vineyard Capital Corporation instead of pruchasing it through its official channel. Soon after the acquisition SensoMotoric removed its blog entries, removed content from the website, and shut down the support channels.

Apple is certainly aiming at developing AR to a revolutionary level. This is evident from the company's over-enthusiastic approach towards AR and VR firms. Similarly, Apple had acquired a 3D sensor company PrimeSense in 2013 which has lead to speculations of future iPhones sporting 3D biometric facial recognition as a security feature.

Apple CEO, Tim Cook has brewed up a situation filled with anticipation and excitement regarding augmented reality. Augmented Reality might be the big game changer for Apple and speculations of AR gears are t an all time high for upcoming iPhones. There has been no substantial evidence of the fact whether Apple will come up with ARs soon enough or not although it is quite certain that the company is definitely working on the technology.