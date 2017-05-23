Bharti Airtel continues to hold the top position: COAI

According to the data released by Cellular Operators Association Of India (COAI), amongst the telecom companies, Bharti Airtel continues to hold the top position, adding another 2.85 million subscribers during April to take its total subscriber base to 276.50 million subscribers.

The data mentioned that Airtel is closely followed by Vodafone with total 209.82 million subscribers, Idea Cellular with 196.05 million subscribers and Rjio with 108.68 million subscribers. With 29.59 percent, Bharti Airtel continues to own the maximum market share in the industry.

Meanwhile, the total number of mobile phone subscribers has reached 934.58 million by the end of April 2017.

The report, which also assesses the growth of mobile subscribers across various circles in India, said UP East added the maximum number of subscribers (total 82.47 million) in April 2017. Maharashtra remained at second position with total 78.78 million mobile subscribers and Bihar coming close third with total 76.23 million subscribers. On the other hand, Maharashtra and UP East led in the number of new additions with 0.51 million and 0.47 million new subscribers respectively.

Talking about the growth in the subscriber base, Rajan S Mathews, Director General, COAI, said, "The telecommunication industry has again posted good growth for the month of April 2017. The growth in the subscriptions indicates that consumer base is expanding and reaching new horizons in the country. We are an enabler of comprehensive growth of the country. The industry has also ensured that Government's Digital India programme reaches the farthest corners of the country and everyone reaps the benefit of new communication technologies."

He added: "It is heartening to see the increase of subscribers in Maharashtra as well as UP East. This increase is inspiring us to develop mobile infrastructure in these regions. Connecting citizens translate into empowering citizens, as the mobile is a great instrument for new opportunities. We strive towards an enabled society where every individual is connected and has the opportunity to partake in the economic growth of the country. The industry, however, is undergoing extreme financial stress and submits that requisite intersection are made at the policy regulatory front for a stable, facilitative long-term ecosystem which is conducive for investments, Digital India, Skill India and Make in India."