Bharti Airtel extends its 30GB free data to its postpaid users

India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel has extended its 30 GB free data offer to its postpaid users for three months.

The company sent out emails to its users, mentioning that the company has a "monsoon surprise" for its postpaid subscribers.

The company said that "Airtel is extending the Summer Surprise Offer by another 3 months, which was given to the postpaid users earlier. The postpaid customers can claim up to 30GB."

An email was sent out by Gopal Vittal CEO - Bharti Airtel which mentions that "Trust you have been enjoying the Airtel Surprise of extra data that we had sent your way earlier. I am sure you would have used the data surprise and shared many memories created over the holidays with your loved ones."

He said, "Now as the monsoons approach, we are sending another shower of data your way. I am delighted to share that we are extending the data surprise by another 3 months. Now you get the extra data for 3 more billing cycles. All you need to do is claim your surprise on My Airtel app after 1st July 2017."

The company has initially announced this offer in March, in which subscribers are getting 10 GB 4G data every month.

Besides this the company's Chairman Sunil Mittal has said the Government that current cut-throat tariffs and ongoing competition will force more telecom operators to exit the sector, ET reported.