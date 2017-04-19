Bharti Airtel has the highest internet speed: Reports

According to a new report by Opensignal, Sunil Mittal - led Bharti Airtel has the highest internet speed, while Reliance Jio which is known for giving jitters to the industry has scored best in availability and Vodafone took the most latency awards.

Brendan Gill, chief executive officer (CEO) of OpenSignal, Mumbai has the fastest 4G speed. Adding that "we haven't yet done a full geographic breakdown of India, but we have done some interesting regional analysis. We looked at the top 4G cities in India and found that although Mumbai had the fastest speed, Gujarat's two biggest cities, including Ahmedabad provided the most consistent access to long-term evolution (LTE) signals," BS reported.

The report said that India is in the bit of transition period when it comes to offering a quality mobile data experience.

Opensignal also measured the fastest average speed our users had was 11.6 Mbps on Airtel's LTE network. In comparison, the average global 4G download connection was 17.4 Mbps, it added.

In a recent past broadband testing and network diagnostic application Ookla has also rated Airtel as India's fastest mobile network.

Ookla's findings are based on analysis of millions of internet speed tests logged on 'modern devices' by mobile customers across India using its popular Speedtest app. The results include all mobile tests, regardless of connection technology.

However, Jio states, "the claim of Airtel that it is India's fastest network is false, misleading and incorrect."

Jio has also sent a legal notice to Ookla, the broadband testing and network diagnostic application that has rated Airtel as India's fastest mobile network.