Bharti Airtel launches *121# Digital Care platform in Hindi and 10 more regional languages

India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel today announced the launch of *121# Digital Care platform in Hindi and 10 more regional languages.

Apart from English and Hindi, the company has launched this service in Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bangla, Oriya and Assamese.

The *121# Digital Care platform allows Airtel's prepaid customers to get basic information like balance amount/recharge validity/ details of last few transactions etc. In addition, information relating to ongoing offers can be accessed via this platform and customers can also activate/deactivate value added services on their own.

Sarang Kanade, Director - Customer Experience, Bharti Airtel said, "This is yet another innovation from Airtel for the Indian market and will add to the overall service delivery experience. *121# Digital Care is already popular among our pre-paid customers given its ease of use, convenience and the introduction of regional languages will further lower the barrier to self-care adoption for basic information. The growing penetration of mobile devices with regional language support will accelerate the adoption of this platform."

*121# Digital Care facility is completely free of cost and does not require a data connection. It can be accessed via all smartphones and feature phones with regional language support.

The company says that "customers simply need to dial *121# from their mobile phones and access an easy to navigate the menu on their mobile screens to get their account related information in a matter of seconds. Airtel says that with this feature, customers no longer need to wait to speak to a customer care executive or visit an Airtel retail store for basic queries."