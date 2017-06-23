Bharti Airtel launches *121# Digital Care platform in Hindi and 10 more regional languages

By:

India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel today announced the launch of *121# Digital Care platform in Hindi and 10 more regional languages.

Bharti Airtel launches *121# Digital Care platform

Apart from English and Hindi, the company has launched this service in Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bangla, Oriya and Assamese.

The *121# Digital Care platform allows Airtel's prepaid customers to get basic information like balance amount/recharge validity/ details of last few transactions etc. In addition, information relating to ongoing offers can be accessed via this platform and customers can also activate/deactivate value added services on their own.

Sarang Kanade, Director - Customer Experience, Bharti Airtel said, "This is yet another innovation from Airtel for the Indian market and will add to the overall service delivery experience. *121# Digital Care is already popular among our pre-paid customers given its ease of use, convenience and the introduction of regional languages will further lower the barrier to self-care adoption for basic information. The growing penetration of mobile devices with regional language support will accelerate the adoption of this platform."

*121# Digital Care facility is completely free of cost and does not require a data connection. It can be accessed via all smartphones and feature phones with regional language support.

The company says that "customers simply need to dial *121# from their mobile phones and access an easy to navigate the menu on their mobile screens to get their account related information in a matter of seconds. Airtel says that with this feature, customers no longer need to wait to speak to a customer care executive or visit an Airtel retail store for basic queries."



Read More About airtel | telecom | news

Other articles published on Jun 23, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll
34,688

Followers

 1,41,901

Followers

 7,506

Followers