Broadband users reaches 276.52 million: TRAI

According to a new data by Telecom Regulator Authority of India (TRAI), the number of broadband subscribers increased from 261.31 Million at the end of February- 17 to 276.52 million at the end of March-17 with a monthly growth rate of 5.82 percent.

The data said that top five service providers constituted 87.48 percent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of Mar-17. These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd (108.68 million), Bharti Airtel (49.13 million), Vodafone (37.72 million), Idea Cellular (24.70 million) and BSNL (21.67 million).

The data further said that as on 31st March 2017, the top five Wired Broadband Service providers were BSNL (9.98 million), Bharti Airtel (2.08 million), Atria Convergence Technologies (1.17 million), MTNL (1.01 million) and YOU Broadband (0.62 million).

It added that the top five Wireless Broadband Service• providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (108.68 million), Bharti Airtel (47.04 million), Vodafone (37.71 million), Idea Cellular (24.70 million) and Reliance Communications (14.01 million).

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio has managed to garner 9.29 percent market share as on March 31.

Reliance Jio has 10.86 crore subscribers at the end of March 31, 2017, up from 8.83 percent in February, the telecom operator has added 58.39 lakh subscribers in March. And, now it becomes the fourth largest wireless telecom operator in India.

However, Airtel is still India's telecom major with Rs. 27.3 crore wireless subscribers in March.

As on 31st March 2017, the private access service providers held 91.06 percent market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL and the two PSU access service providers had a market share of only 8.94 percent. The graphical representation of access service provider-wise market share and net additions in wireless subscriber base.