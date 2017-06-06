BSNL, Adpay launch India’s first MVNO, Aerovoyce

Digital payment provider Adpay today joins hands with State- run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited ( BSNL) to launch India's first national mobile virtual network operator ( MNVO) AEROVOYCE.

The MVNO will offer bundled voice and data plans, and value added services like movies and music streaming. It will also provide an integrated mobile payment wallet. It will concentrate on Enterprises end-2-end solutions with enhanced facilities. AEROVOYCE will deliver IoT Connectivity/SIMs for all IoT solutions in smart cities, agriculture, automobiles and more areas, a statement said.

Sivakumar Kuppusamy, CEO, Adpay said,"We are delighted to launch our new brand AEROVOYCE with BSNL for providing mobile network services across India using the latest carrier technology. We look forward to offering a superior telecommunication experience to our valued customers who can choose from affordable plans to get the fantastic digital experience. Our brand motto and tagline is "Believin' Communication" at cheaper and affordable price. Every Rupee should be justified for the services provided to a customer that's the mantra of AEROVOYCE."

SEE ALSO: Reliance Jio tops 4G download speed chart in April, claims TRAI

Meanwhile, is looking at ₹500 crore in the next one year from the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) line of business.

"A few companies are talking to us. Our target for the first year is the MVNO business - which is based on revenue share - should bring us nearly ₹ 500 crores. That is the potential," BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava said.

AEROVOYCE will focus on Tier2/Tier3 Cities with relevant products and great offers. Travelers can purchase the SIM over the phone, online, kiosk and select retail stores across India and at the Airports. Recharge can be done through online portals/apps. AEROVOYCE has announced that it will offer instant onboarding of subscribers for all its services and same hour activation.