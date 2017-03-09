BSNL email service with 100GB storage space introduced

With an aim to increase its presence in internet based services, State-run telecom firm BSNL has launched an email service with 100 GB storage space, in partnership with Datamail provider Data Xgen.

BSNL inaugurated 100GB email storage services and the demonstration on Data Radio Service," BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava tweeted.

DataMail is a linguistic email service, which offers an Email address in your language.

In a press staement, Shrivastava said, that 100GB storage space is introduced with BSNL's two pan-India plans in free of cost.

"Plans offered are BBG Combo ULD 680 and BBG Combo ULD 950 to the customers on their bundled email service. Anyone availing these two plans are going to get free email address with 100 GB storage space," he added.

The linguistic email service by the company is offering email addresses on dataone.bharat (in devnagri or hindi letters) domain and email address are being offered in eight regional languages. Which means that a person having DataOne.Bharat email address will get 100 GB space.

Earlier, the company used to offer only 1GB of storage space which is less than the storage space being offered by Gmail, Yahoo Mail and Hotmail etc.

"BSNL offering 100 GB storage space is a historical moment for the country. A made in India, DataMail app has empowered Indian citizens to interact in their own language through linguistic email address service," Data XGen Technologies founder and CEO Ajay Data said.

BSNL had launched free email address service in 8 Indian Languages for its broadband users on December 21, 2016.