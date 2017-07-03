BSNL is retaining Pre-FUP speed free of cost for this month

To retain its broadband customers, State-owned telecom operator, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced its new plan in which the company is informing its customers that they will get the same FUP, after completion of the Pre - FUP (FUP is basically a cap on bandwidth, known as Fair Use Policy).

The telecom operator has mentioned the same on its website that, " Dear Sir/ Madam You're very important to us. We want you to continue browsing at Higher Speeds. However, as a unique customer, BSNL is retaining your Pre-FUP speed free of cost for this month. Kind regards, BSNL Broadband."

Besides this, the company has recently decided to offer up to six times more data on existing postpaid plans services with effect from 01.07.2017 on PAN India basis.

The telecom operator said that under Rs. 99 plan customers will now get 250MB instead of no data earlier. Similarly, postpaid customers with Rs.225 plan will now give 1GB instead of 200MB, a Rs.325 plan will provide 2GB instead of 250MB, at Rs. 525 plan now offer 3 GB instead of 500 MB, at Rs-725 now will get 5 GB instead of 1 GB and at Rs 799 now will offer 10 GB instead of 3GB.

"We are committed to providing affordable and efficient services to all segment of our loyal mobile customers. We offer 'value for the money' plans to our customers considering the present trend of Indian telecom industry," RK Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board said.

Furthermore, BSNL has announced its new plan called "BSNL SIXER" - "666" in which the company is offering unlimited voice with 2 GB data/day under prepaid mobile services.

The company says that this plan caters to such customers who have requirement of both data and voice as it gives unlimited voice call to any network and data for a period of 60 days. Thus it is both voice and data-centric. BSNL added that after 60 days the customer can avail any of the attractive STVs of unlimited voice and data plans by using already popular STVs such as "Dil khol k Bol-349", "Triple ACE-333" & "BSNL CHUKKA" -444 etc.

