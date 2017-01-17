BSNL launches 'Ditto TV' and limited fixed mobile telephony services

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has just announced mobile TV service 'Ditto TV' and limited fixed mobile telephony service that virtually helps users turn their mobile devices into a cordless phone working in sync with landlines. To avail the service, customers will need BSNL's landline, mobile, broadband connectivity.

BSNL has claimed that the latest limited Fixed Mobile Telephony (FMT) service is "different" from the contentious Fixed Mobile Telephony service it announced last year. While the earlier service allowed customers even on roaming in India and overseas to connect their landlines through mobile and make calls through them, but this service will be restricted within the home premises only.

Customers will still be able to avail the attractive landline tariffs of BSNL like free calls on Sundays and night time calling.

BSNL in a statement has said that the "customers need to download an app on their smartphones and if they are connected to a BSNL broadband modem (say on Wi-Fi) customers can receive and also be able to make outgoing calls through the smartphones. Further BSNL has clarified stating that this service is in no way linked with mobile operator service or customer's SIM in the mobile handset.

Besides, as per BSNL's statement, the limited FMT service can be availed as add-on service, and a separate telephone number can be provided to customers to avail this service. Limited FMT call charges will be as applicable for basic service.

Regarding the mobile TV offering, the company has said that BSNL mobile users will need to download the Ditto TV app from the play store, install it on mobile, register and then start using the service. The service will be available on a subscription basis at Rs 20 per month and is also bundled with Data Special Tariff Voucher for recharge of Rs 223.

Ditto TV is basically a mobile TV service wherein subscribers can view live TV for over 80 channels including HD channels. The service has a multi-screen option and can be viewed on both iOS and Android devices, that is, mobile, tablet, TV or on PC.

