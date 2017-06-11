BSNL launches Mela Special Offer

State run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has launched the new Mela Special offer in which the company is offering prepaid SIM cards (Normal/Micro/Nano) to new & MNP (PORT IN) customers till 30th June 2017.

According to the report in KeralaTelecom. info during this period, customers may get free prepaid sim cards.

However the new plan is only for users in Kerala.

Under this offer the company is providing full talk time for top up Rs 110, Rs 220 & Rs 500 along with 1 GB free data, 2 year validity and all calls at 25p / min.

Meanwhile the compmay has signed signed a Memorandum of Understandings ( MOU) with the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), to set up 25,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in its rural exchanges by next four months.

The MOU is signed in front of Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha.

BSNL said that 25,000 Wi-Fi hotspots shall be funded from the USO Fund, with the government providing full capital expenditure and operational expenditure (OPEX) support to the tune of Rs 940 crore for the project.

"The OPEX support of 100 percent shall be provided by USOF for the first year and thereafter 75 percent in the second year, 50 percent support in the third year of operation shall be extended to BSNL," the statement said.

"Under this project, one Wi-Fi Acess Point shall be set up initially in each rural exchange," it added.

"That is why it was necessary that when this project is completed, the digital divide in the rural areas will be ended. The government has taken some immediate (urgent) solutions to that such as the step of providing services through 25,000 Wi-Fi Hotspots and it has been entrusted to the BSNL."