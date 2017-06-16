BSNL launches new offer CHAUKKA for its prepaid customers

If you are a BSNL prepaid customer, then here is a good news for you. State run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has just launched a new offer called CHAUKKA "444" for 90 days for its prepaid customers as a special promotional strategy.

This new offer us the follow up offer after getting immense positive response to the "Triple Ace" STV which offered unlimited date offer for Rs. 333. "We are committed to provide affordable and efficient services to all segments of our mobile customers. We offer best prices to our customers considering present trend of Indian telecom industry," said RK Mittal, Director(CM) of BSNL.

Apart from this, the company has recently launched the new Mela Special offer in which the company is offering prepaid SIM cards (Normal/Micro/Nano) to new & MNP (PORT IN) customers till 30th June 2017.

Unfortunately, this new plan is only for users in Kerala. Under this offer the company is providing full talk time for top up Rs 110, Rs 220 & Rs 500 along with 1 GB free data, 2 year validity and all calls at 25p / min.

Apparently, all these new plans offered by BSNL is working on their favor. We say this as Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said last week that since last year, BSNL's market share has increased by 0.30 percent and it rose from 9.05 per cent to 9.35 percent.

"The consumption of data from the first quarter to the second quarter has increased almost 60 percent, and in the third quarter, it rose by 3.5 times the consumption of the second quarter," the minister said at BSNL event.