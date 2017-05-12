BSNL launches new plan "Ananya"

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has recently announced its new plan "Ananya" in which the company is offering voice, data, and SMS benefits for prepaid customers at Rs. 85.

The company is giving 30 minutes of local and STD calling on any network for 30 days after that users will have to pay 0.8 paise per minute, along with 50 MB free data and 200 local and STD SMS per month.

The plan is valid for 180 days only for residents of Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the company recently has announced its new plan at Rs.339 Special Tariff Voucher (STV).

The STV is offering 3 GB per day of 3G data, instead of 2 GB earlier for 28 days. It also includes unlimited local and STD BSNL-to-BSNL calls and 25 minutes of local and inter-circle calls made to other networks.

"There is nothing better than this," BSNL said in the twitter post. The telecom is also planning to launch unlimited off-net plan soon.

Currently, the company has limited the off-net calling for 25 mins/day, which is very less than what other telcos are providing.

We have also reported earlier that the company has revamped its five postpaid plans ranging from Rs. 99 to Rs. 725. The first starts with Rs. 99 which will now offer 250 MB data, however, there were no data earlier in this plan, the second plan at Rs. 225 used to offer 200 MB but now user will get 1000 MB data, the third plan at Rs. 325 is offering 2000MB which used to give 250 MB earlier, the fourth plan at Rs. 525 is giving 3000 MB instead of 500 MB and the last plan at Rs. 725 is providing 5000 MB data which was offering 1000MB data before.