BSNL launches ‘New Plan Voucher’ with free voice calls for first 30 days

BSNL, the Indian state-owned telecommunications company has yet again introduced a 'New Plan Voucher' in its Karnataka Circle. The new offer is priced at Rs 144 and comes as a promotional offer for the BSNL users of the state.

While the telecoms are trying to out-do each other introducing fresh plans and offer, the new plan from BSNL will allow users to make voice calls (Local/STD) to all operators free of cost for the first 30 days.

Additionally, if customers want to get free unlimited calls for three months then they also have an option to do so by paying Rs.439 at the time of taking a new connection.

However, BSNL has stated that as part of a fair usage policy the calls to other networks will be limited to half an hour per day.

This promotional offer is valid for all new BSNL customers in the Karnataka Circle and also for non-BSNL customers who want to port in their numbers to BSNL under MNP.

