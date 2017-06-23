BSNL launches news offer for Eid - ul - fitr

State- run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched attractive Special Combo Vouchers worth Rs.786 /- & Rs.599/- for its pre-paid mobile customers for Eid-ul-fitr.

RK Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board said "These offers are most competitive combo STVs in current market scenario.These are available across the country to greet our valuable & loyal customers."

The Combo voucher- 786 provides Rs.786 for voice calls+3GB data with a validity of 90days. While the Combo Voucher Rs.599 provides talk value of Rs.786 (Rs.507 in main account + Rs.279 in dedicated account with 30 days validity) +10 on-net local SMS with a validity of 30 days. This offer will be applicable from the date of implementation to 30.06.2017.

BSNL says the denomination of this STVs may marginally differ from circle to circle. These offers are applicable for 90 days & 30 days respectively on PAN India Basis.

Meanwhile, the company has launched many other Full and Extra talk time offer on Top-Up of Rs.60/Rs.110/Rs.210/Rs.290 have been launched for prepaid GSM mobile customers.

To recall, the company ahs recently launched its new offer CHUKKA "444" for 90 days a special promotional offer for its prepaid customer.

The new offer is the follow-up offer after response to unlimited data offer "Triple Ace" STV of Rs 333.

"We are committed to providing affordable and efficient services to all segments of our mobile customers. We offer best prices to our customers considering the present trend of Indian telecom industry," RK Mortal, Director(CM) said.