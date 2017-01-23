BSNL launches a new voice calling scheme of Rs.149, offering unlimited calls to any network

BSNL, the state-run telecom operator, today introduced a new promotional plan of Rs. 149, where the company is offering free voice calling to any number for 30 days.

It was always coming from the company, and recently, Anupam Shrivastava, Chairman of BSNL said that they would come out with a new plan before January 26 and this plan might well be that. Having said that, this plan is limited to only new customers and also for the people who are porting to BSNL from another network.

Furthermore, BSNL also introduced a new initiative of paying an upfront fee. Yes, for the new customers whoever pays Rs. 439 can enjoy unlimited calling for three months. There's another catch with this new plan. The outgoing calls for other operators are limited to just 30 minutes per day, which is a letdown.

Speaking at the launch of this new plan, Shrivastava said as follows: "Customers are coming forward to get our service which has helped our company to increase our market share by 1% since March 2015 even in these hyper-competitive telecom services market,".

This new plan will be available from all the retail channels starting January 24. What do you think of this new plan from BSNL? Let us know in the comments space below.