BSNL launches unlimited internet facility to MHA security agencies

The Public Sector Utility BSNL has recently launched DSPT (Satellite phone) unlimited internet access facility serving at 64Kbps speed to various security agencies at Rs. 7,099/- (applicable service tax) under DSPT plan 'DSPT UL 7099.'

The state-run telecom service provider said that it has received several requests from various security agencies to reduce the rate of unlimited internet access facility at 64Kbps through DSPT from prevailing Rs 9,999/- per month with applicable service tax to an affordable price stating that DSPT services are the only mode of communication to the troop deployed in border areas, different terrain areas and remotest places etc on PAN INDIA basis.

"BSNL has considered their requests and reduced the rate from Rs 9,999/- per month (service tax extra) to Rs 7,099/- per month (service tax extra) in respect of unlimited internet facility through DSPT services," it added.

The PSU claims that it is the only telecom Operator which is providing unlimited internet facility through DSPT at such cheaper rate to the nation serving security agencies.

Due to Lack of communication army deployed in border areas remain cut-off from their families, hope this will be helpful for them.

