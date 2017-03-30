BSNL and Nokia to develop 5G ecosystem in India

To accelerate the development of the 5G ecosystem in India, State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and Nokia have come together.

Anupam Shrivastava, CMD BSNL, said: "We are pleased to partner with Nokia to prepare for the next generation of communications network. We are excited to leverage Nokia's technology and thought leadership in 5G to help us transition to 5G and to be in a position to take full advantage of IoT. BSNL is of the view that the telecoms industry is in the process of evolving what technology will deliver the benefits we expect from 5G, so it is important to establish dedicated research programs with leading global telecom OEMs like Nokia.

He said,"We expect 5G to fundamentally enhance the throughput, robustness and above all intelligence of mobile networks".

SEE ALSO: Aircel app witnesses 20% surge in downloads in the last quarter

''We are pleased to partner with BSNL to prepare for the next generation of mobile networks and develop 5G ecosystem for the Indian market. This is in line with the Indian Government's thrust to boost the digital infrastructure to enhance economic growth. We will leverage our global experience in 5G-related industry projects and collaborations to enable BSNL to evolve their networks,'' Sanjay Malik, head of India Market, Nokia, said.

A workshop on 5G domain was also organized by BSNL and Nokia on Wednesday.

"Nokia and BSNL will work towards finding an efficient and most cost-effective path for network evolution to 5G for enhanced speed and capacity," the statement said.

The combination of high-speed and low latency in 5G opens up a host of possibilities, such as remote healthcare, virtual reality, augmented reality, connected cars, full automation of homes and businesses, amongst others.

Nokia will help in the smooth transition of BSNL to the 5G-ready network. BSNL will leverage Nokia's 5G-ready product portfolio and expertise to develop innovative use cases for both enterprise and retail customer. Nokia will further help BSNL in the spectrum assessment and optimization of the same to deliver on the promise of 5G.

The 5G technology enables extreme high-speed broadband and ultra-low-latency, which allows service providers to support the future network demands of connected devices associated with Internet of Things (IoT) and Smart City.