BSNL now offers unlimited voice with 2 GB data/day

State- run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced its new plan called "BSNL SIXER" - "666" in which the company is offering unlimited voice with 2 GB data/day under prepaid mobile services.

Announcing the offer, R.K Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board said "BSNL offer best prices & plan to our mobile customers considering the present trend of usability in the industry. We are committed to providing affordable and efficient services to all segments of our mobile customers."

The company says that this plan caters to such customers who have requirement of both data and voice as it gives unlimited voice call to any network and data for a period of 60 days. Thus it is both voice and data-centric.

BSNL added that after 60 days the customer can avail any of the attractive STVs of unlimited voice and data plans by using already popular STVs such as "Dil khol k Bol-349", "Triple ACE-333" & "BSNL CHUKKA" -444 etc.

Besides the company has recently announced its attractive Special Combo Vouchers worth Rs.786 /- & Rs.599/- for its pre-paid mobile customers for Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Combo voucher- 786 provides Rs.786 for voice calls+3GB data with a validity of 90days. While the Combo Voucher Rs.599 provides talk value of Rs.786 (Rs.507 in main account + Rs.279 in dedicated account with 30 days validity) +10 on-net local SMS with a validity of 30 days.

This offer will be applicable from the date of implementation to 30.06.2017. BSNL says the denomination of this STVs may marginally differ from circle to circle. These offers are applicable for 90 days & 30 days respectively on PAN India Basis.

Meanwhile, the company has launched many other Full and Extra talk time offer on Top-Up of Rs.60/Rs.110/Rs.210/Rs.290 have been launched for prepaid GSM mobile customers.