State - owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has come up with the new offer in which the company is offering BSNL offering free unlimited data to prepaid STV-333 plan users under STV 333 ie " Triple ACE".

The new offer is for only three days ie May 17th to May 19 as a part of its World Telecommunication and Information Society day promotional offers.

"The STV 333 i.e"Triple ACE" offer gives Unlimited Data with 3GB data/day as fair usage policy (FUP) for 90 days. In order to provide data as per ITU theme BSNL has decided to provide truly unlimited Data for 3 days to existing/new customers of STV-333 from 17th to 19 May'17 under prepaid mobile service," the company said in a press statement.

To recall BSNL has launched promotional offer of "Dil khol ke bol" new STV349, "Triple ACE" new STV333, "Nehle pe dehla" new STV395 under prepaid mobile services.

All the plans come with a validity of 90 days. Dil Khol Ke Bol plan at Rs. 349 is offering 2GB data for 28 days along with unlimited local and STD calls, the Triple Ace is providing 3GB data per day for 90 days and last is Nehla per Dehla is giving 2GB data per day plus 3000 BSNL to BSNL free minutes.

SEE ALSO: Lenovo becomes the most used Chinese mobile brand in India: CMR

We have also reported earlier that the company has also revamped its five postpaid plans ranging from Rs. 99 to Rs. 725. The first starts with Rs. 99 which will now offer 250 MB data, however, there were no data earlier in this plan, the second plan at Rs. 225 used to offer 200 MB but now user will get 1000 MB data, the third plan at Rs. 325 is offering 2000MB which used to give 250 MB earlier, the fourth plan at Rs. 525 is giving 3000 MB instead of 500 MB and the last plan at Rs. 725 is providing 5000 MB data which was offering 1000MB data before.