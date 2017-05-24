BSNL offering satellite phone service

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has started offering BSNL satellite phone service through International Mobile Satellite Organization (INMARSAT) which will be only available to Government agencies in a first phase and later opened for others citizen in phased manner.

The new is connecting gateway is located at in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said, "agencies handling disasters, state police, railways, Border Security Force and other government agencies will be given the phones in the first phase." Adding that "later people while traveling in flight and on ships will be able to use it."

BSNL Chairman and Managing Director , Anupam Shrivastava said that" this is an important day forward in achieving the goals of 'Digital India' and ensuring that connectivity is available to all."

Shrivastava adding that the charges will be affordable. He added that services for airlines can be given within the first phase but it will depend on approvals from Department of Telecom and talks with airlines.

Currently, IMMARSAT is offering its services to Tata Communications Limited which will be phased out by the end of next month.

All the connections will be transferred to BSNL. The call rates will be determined by BSNL. It should be in the range of Rs 30-35 per minute," INMARSAT India Managing Director Gautam Sharma said.