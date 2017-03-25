BSNL offers 1GB of free data to promote number of internet users

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd has announced that the company is offering 1GB of free data to all smartphone users who are using BSNL connection but are not using its internet services.

"On pan India basis BSNL offers 1 GB free data for the smartphone users who are not using BSNL GSM data services. The intention of this offer is to promote number of internet users in BSNL network," PTI reported.

The offer would be available on a pan India basis, report added.

The company has recently launched a new tariff plan in which the company is offering 2GB data per day at Rs. 339, to counter Reliance Jio.

Under the Combo STV (special tariff voucher), priced at Rs. 339, BSNL is offering unlimited free calls within the network along with the unlimited data with FUP cap at 2GB per day. The validity of the offer is 28 days.

Besides this, the State - run telco has revamped its existing plans of Rs. 156, Rs. 198, Rs. 291 and Rs. 549. Now users will get 7GB data for 28 days in Rs. 156 whereas earlier it was 4GB for 10 days. The Rs. 198 pack offers the same validity, but data is upped by 4GB. At Rs. 291, the company is offering 28GB of data for 28 days while the Rs. 549 plan will offer 30GB of data for 30 days.

The telco data plan is somehow similar to private telcos like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea Cellular but private operators are offering both 3G and 4G data, while currently, BSNL is offering only 3G.

BSNL is also offering unlimited broadband in Tamil Nadu circle for six moths at Rs. 249 each month and the company is providing the download speed of 2 Mbps up to 1 GB, and up to 1 Mbps beyond.