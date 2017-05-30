BSNL offers 20Mbps download speed at Rs 1045

State - run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has rolled out two new Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) plans.

The new plans are Fibro ULD 1045 CS48 in which the company is offering speed up to 20Mbps download speed till 50 GB and up to 1Mbps beyond the 50 GB at Rs 1045. The second one is Fibro ULD 1395 CS49 is providing the same speed but users will get higher FUP i.e 75GB and 1 Mbps speed after the FUP limit at Rs 1395.

However, these plans are available for users of Trivandrum, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad & Calicut SSAs of Kerala Circle only.

The company is also offering 1GB of free space to email with the new plans.

Meanwhile, the company has recently has started offering satellite phone service through International Mobile Satellite Organization (INMARSAT) which will be only available to Government agencies in a first phase and later opened for others citizen in phased manner, but now it is planning to provide its satellite phones services to all citizens in two years.

"We have applied to International Maritime Organisation. It will take some time to complete the process. In 18-24 months, we will be in a position to open satellite phones service for citizens in a phased manner," BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava.

He said, "Satellite phones also cost Rs 40,000 and more. All the satellite phones are imported at present. Once we open it for citizens, the volumes will drive down the cost of calls as well as the handset. Even, a huge volume can attract satellite phone manufacturers to set-up their unit in India. We expect it to create a new ecosystem of satellite services in the country."

The new connecting gateway is located at in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

