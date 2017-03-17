BSNL offers 2GB data per day, unlimited calling for Rs 339

In order to counter Reliance Jio and incumbent telcos, State-run telecom operator BSNL has launched a new tariff plan in which the company is offering 2GB data per day at Rs. 339.

Under the Combo STV (special tariff voucher), priced at Rs. 339, BSNL is offering unlimited free calls within the network along with the unlimited data with FUP cap at 2GB per day. The validity of the offer is 28 days.

In the calling feature, you will get 25 minutes of free calls to other networks each day, following which 25 paise will be charged for every additional call. The offer is limited to 90 days.

SEE ALSO: Coolpad plans to set up 1000 more retail outlets by the end this quarter

RK Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board told, "we are committed to provide affordable and efficient services to all segment of our loyal mobile customers. We offer best prices to our customers considering present trend of Indian telecom industry."

Recently, it was reported that the department of telecom is planning to merge BSNL and MTNL. Such a partnership will only strengthen the state-run company's chance to compete against the private players.

The committee was also formed to look into the representation received by BJP MP Arvind Sawant regarding improvement in services provided by BSNL and MTNL.

There is no doubt that ever since Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio announced its tariff plans in India, there has been an interesting tariff war among telecom companies. Jio has recently announced its revised tariff plans for the users in which the users will have to pay a subscription fee of Rs. 99. Additionally, they will have to shell out Rs. 303 every month to continue the services.

India's largest telecom service provider Airtel has also announced its Suprise offers are in which the company is offering 30GB of free data at Rs 1,495 for a period of three months.