BSNL partners with local cable operators to provide broadband services

The government owned telecom service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is reportedly working in partnership with local cable network operators in the state of Telangana to provide broadband services to its customers.

Commenting on the collaboration, BSNL AP Circle Chief General Manager, L Anantharam said, "We have already tied up our broadband services with some of the local cable operators in Warangal district successfully. By May 2017 we will tie up with private cable operators in Karimnagar too."

He further added, "BSNL will provide cable and maintenance besides infrastructure to the cable operators. They will run their cable television and we will give landline, broadband and voice call to our customers."

According to the official, the NGN (Next Generation Network) exchange of 4,000 lines is already commissioned by replacing existing new technology exchange in three exchanges in Karimnagar town. So basically, landline subscribers will now be able to avail IP Centrex, video calling, group video conferencing facilities.

Further, the Chief Manager stated that by March 15 as many as 20 hotspots for Wi-Fi will be launched in Karimnagar. Moreover, talking about the new prepaid connections, he said: "96,650 new customers will have been added into BSNL prepaid services and the number will cross one lakh by the end of this month."