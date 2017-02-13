BSNL plans to complete North East project by the end of next year

State - run telecom firm BSNL is planning to complete its mobile network roll- out project in the North East by the end of 2018.

"The project was approved in September 2014 but it came to BSNL in April 2016. BSNL is expecting to place execution order in April after which roll-out of the project will start in July and should be completed by December 2018," a source told news agency.

The project was approved by the Cabinet in September 2014 and it is a part of the Comprehensive Telecom Development Plan for the North-Eastern Region.

The project is expected to give 2G services in the uncovered areas in North East region with an investment of Rs 5,336.18 crore and it is funded by Universal Service Obligation (USOF).

BSNL is expected to install 2,100 mobile towers in districts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and the rest will be placed by private telecom operators.

The PSU will cover 8,621 villages out of the 9,190 are to be covered by 6,673 towers.