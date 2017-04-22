BSNL plans to launch unlimited offnet plan

State- run telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) is planning to launch unlimited offnet plan soon.

Currently, the company has limited the off-net calling for 25 mins/day, which is very less than what other telcos are providing.

Anupam Shrivastava, CMD, BSNL has recently twitted that," We are shortly coming up with the unlimited offnet plan."

Meanwhile, State-owned telecom operator BSNL has launched promotional offer of "Dil khol ke bol" new STV349, "Triple ACE" new STV333, "Nehle pe dehla" new STV395 under prepaid mobile services.

SEE ALSO: Airtel tops subscriber base with 3 million additions in March

The first plan "Dil khol ke bol" of Rs.349/ is offering both unlimited voices (Local/STD), unlimited data but speed will be reduced to 80Kbps after 2GB with a validity of 28 days. The second plan "Triple ACE" plan of Rs.333/ is giving unlimited data but speed will be reduced to 80Kbps after 3GB/day with validity of 90 days and third "Nehle pe dhela" plan of Rs.395/ is providing 3000 minutes on BSNL network, 1800 minutes on other network and unlimited Data but speed reduced to 80Kbps after 2GB/day with validity of 71 days.

BSNL has also increased data limit of its popular plan STV 339 "There is nothing better than this" to 3 GB/day (speed restriction of 80 kbps after 3GB/day) from existing limit of 2 GB/day.

RK Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board told that we are committed to provide affordable and efficient services to all segment of our loyal mobile customers.

Yesterday we reported that BSNL has also revamped its five postpaid plans ranging from Rs. 99 to Rs. 725. The first starts with Rs. 99 which will now offer 250 MB data, however, there were no data earlier in this plan, the second plan at Rs. 225 used to offer 200 MB but now user will get 1000 MB data, the third plan at Rs. 325 is offering 2000MB which used to give 250 MB earlier, the fourth plan at Rs. 525 is giving 3000 MB instead of 500 MB and the last plan at Rs. 725 is providing 5000 MB data which was offering 1000MB data before.